The Asteroid Bombardment Has Nothing To Do With The Diversification Of The Ancient Marine Life - Study Finds

The space rock barrage was first started for approximately 2 million years after the beginning of the Great Ordovician Biodiversification event, and researchers found that dating the meteorites from the salvo are two phenomena that are so unrelated. According to some researchers and scientists find out that an asteroid blitzkrieg may somehow trigger an explosion of the marine animal but the truth is, it had nothing to do with any of the animal diversity.

As per the report of Science News, several of the scientists greatly proposed the link between the two phenomena; the meteorites salvo and the diversification of the marine animals for roughly about 471 million years ago. But the recent study suggests that the two events were unrelated, therefore the asteroid bombardment had nothing to do with the second event, as the study concluded on January 24th, 2017, in Nature Communications.

Several scientists claim that the raining debris from an asteroid drove the evolution by distressing the ecosystem and by creating a whole new ecological niche, but again, the biodiversification was found inconsistent and far uncertain. The scientist from Lund University in Sweden and the Geologist, Anders Lindskog examined the 17 crystals that were buried alongside with the meteorite fragments and the gradual radioactive decay of the uranium atoms within the crystal further allowed the researchers to set and accurately pinpoint the date of the sediment layer, Nature Communication has reported.

The sediment layer was around 467.5 million years ago and just basing the part on this age, the researchers concluded and estimated that the asteroid breakup took place for about 468 million years ago. That is way after the fossil evidence suggests that the phenomena of diversification started. Scientists who are so convinced about the diversity of the animals and asteroid bombardment are now drifting away to the idea and has proposed another that could answer the question; as to why biodiversity happened?

One reasonable idea that the researchers are now proposing, is there are other forces such as shifting continents and climate change promotes the biodiversity.