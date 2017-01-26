Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

“I don’t want to smell like her!” – Wendy Williams Slams Angelina Jolie For Being The Face Of Guerlain

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 02:53 AM EST
Wendy Williams did not mince her words when she said "I don't want to smell like this girl" on national TV. Speaking on her talk show, the US TV host said that Angelina Jolie was "half-hated" and that it was kind of unusual that she was announced the face of Guerlain today. Williams said these despite the fact that she knew that the 'Maleficent' actress was donating all the money to charity.

Wendy Williams spoke on her TV show Wednesday about her thoughts about Angelina Jolie being the new face for Guerlain, as reported by Mirror. She openly said that she did not want to smell like the actress and says that her opinion was not because she does not smell right but about the fact that she is currently in a tough divorce battle with Brad Pitt. "And you don't know whose side to be on," says Williams.

She also speculated that Guerlain has been waiting for this announcement even before the holidays. She even asked if Angelina donating her salary for the project makes any difference saying that the celebrity is already "half-hated." Wendy claimed that half don't like the actress while half might want to smell like her. She finished the segment by posting a question as to why high profile celebrities with a lot of money even bother doing these projects.

Meanwhile, new developments about Angelina and Brad's divorce came in.  It seems that the once Hollywood power couple was disagreeing where and how to send their six kids to school, says Comic Book. Jolie apparently wanted her kids to study while they travel around the world. The 'Allied' star wanted his kids to stay in California where he could be with them as they study.

While Angelina takes a new project for Guerlain, Brad is currently getting back on track too. A source said that he is trying to get fit and getting a more positive outlook. The source added that all these started when he and Jolie agreed to keep their children's court records confidential.

 

