Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 4:35 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Kong’ TV Spot Gives a Nod to the King of Lizards

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 12:37 AM EST
Kong: Skull Island

Kong: Skull Island(Photo : tomvdijk/flickr)

The recent TV spot for "Kong: Skull Island" brought in an interesting piece of information. Titled "Reign", it showed Bill Randa, played by veteran actor John Goodman, talking about the nuclear tests during the 1950's and its intention to destroy something. While the bit could come off as referring to King Kong, it actually links to another king: the King of Lizards.

The connection comes from the 2014 Godzilla reboot, directed by Gareth Edwards. In that movie's opening sequence, it shows Godzilla on the receiving end of a nuclear bomb, which occurred in 1954. Incidentally, as Comicbook notes, 1954 was also the year when Godzilla made his debut in Japanese cinemas. This is the second nod that was given to the Godzilla franchise, the other being the fictional organization Monarch mentioned during the marketing campaign for the film.

It's no surprise that the nuclear Lizard King would be referenced in the movie starring the giant ape. After all, the two big beasts are part of a bigger, wilder MonsterVerse, a shared universe for these beasts and others like them. The two headliners are also scheduled to butt heads in the planned Godzilla vs Kong in 2020, according to Cinema Blend.

"Kong: Skull Island" takes place in the 1970's, wherein Randa rounds up an expedition team to visit Skull Island and know why there are a lot of missing planes and choppers upon reaching the island. Tom HIddleston, Samuel L Jackson and Brie Larson join the cast of the expedition team. Once they reach Skull Island, they will encounter the natives of the island, as well John C. Reilly's character, Ralph, a soldier from World War II that got stranded on the island. The team will also encounter Kong, whom the natives call as the king of the island. 

"Kong: Skull Island" is set to swing into theatres on March 2017. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Hawkeye’s Home in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Based on Director’s Own House

‘The Last Jedi’ Already A Movie Title Before Lucasfilm’s Announcement For Star Wars Episode VIII

‘The Division’ 1.6 Update Brings Contamination Event To The Dark Zone

‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Takes a Page from ‘Knights of the Old Republic’; Legends Becoming Canon Again

‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Clip Proves Predictions Made on First Movie [Video]

TagsKong, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla, MonsterVerse

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Jessica Alba CEO The Honest Company controversies

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade, Cavs Declined Offer

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love Trade, Cavs Declined Offer

The New York Knicks have reportedly approached the Cleveland Cavaliers to discuss a potential Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love blockbuster trade. But according to league sources, the Cavs have declined the offer completely.
UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence! Ready To Rumble Against NODAPL; Delivers Supplies To Standing Rock
Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Setback His Recovery From Injury
NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games
NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league
UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Conor McGregor Update: Fight with Mayweather Could End McGregor's Career
NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics