‘Kong’ TV Spot Gives a Nod to the King of Lizards

The recent TV spot for "Kong: Skull Island" brought in an interesting piece of information. Titled "Reign", it showed Bill Randa, played by veteran actor John Goodman, talking about the nuclear tests during the 1950's and its intention to destroy something. While the bit could come off as referring to King Kong, it actually links to another king: the King of Lizards.

The connection comes from the 2014 Godzilla reboot, directed by Gareth Edwards. In that movie's opening sequence, it shows Godzilla on the receiving end of a nuclear bomb, which occurred in 1954. Incidentally, as Comicbook notes, 1954 was also the year when Godzilla made his debut in Japanese cinemas. This is the second nod that was given to the Godzilla franchise, the other being the fictional organization Monarch mentioned during the marketing campaign for the film.

It's no surprise that the nuclear Lizard King would be referenced in the movie starring the giant ape. After all, the two big beasts are part of a bigger, wilder MonsterVerse, a shared universe for these beasts and others like them. The two headliners are also scheduled to butt heads in the planned Godzilla vs Kong in 2020, according to Cinema Blend.

"Kong: Skull Island" takes place in the 1970's, wherein Randa rounds up an expedition team to visit Skull Island and know why there are a lot of missing planes and choppers upon reaching the island. Tom HIddleston, Samuel L Jackson and Brie Larson join the cast of the expedition team. Once they reach Skull Island, they will encounter the natives of the island, as well John C. Reilly's character, Ralph, a soldier from World War II that got stranded on the island. The team will also encounter Kong, whom the natives call as the king of the island.

"Kong: Skull Island" is set to swing into theatres on March 2017.