‘Pokémon Sun and Moon’s’ Third Global Mission Calls for Pokémon Trading

Game Freak is pushing for a third global mission for players of Pokémon Sun and Moon. This time, the mission revolves around making as many trades as possible, possibly through the Global Trade Station or GTS.

According to Nintendo Life, the developer has not provided much regarding the specifics of the mission, nor the actual goals to be met, though it is predicted that the numbers would be a bit lower and on the attainable side. They did, however, state that it would start on January 31, and would run until February 14.

Global missions were first introduced by Game Freak almost two weeks after the release of the games on November 2016, with not so good results. As Digital Trends reports, the first global mission involves catching 100 million Pokémon worldwide within a two-week period. Although only 16.4 million was recorded, the number could have been hindered by the required use of the Global Link feature.

The second global mission required players to use the Island Scan feature to locate and battle specific Pokémon. As with the first one, the goal of 1 million was not met, though the final numbers were almost 662 thousand battles, which is two-thirds of the goal. In appreciation, the developer gave away 217 festival coins to the participants, though the giveaway would have been 2,017 coins if the goal was met.

Considered as the Seventh generation of games from the franchise, Pokémon Sun and Moon was met positively by both fans and critics. It has received many good scores, favorable reviews and high praises form game reviewers and critics. The game is also toted as one of the best-selling games in the series, with Nintendo recently announcing through Twitter that 4 million copies have been sold as of January 2017.

Set in the new Alola region, the game deviates from the original formula by introducing Island challenges, Alolan forms of generation one Pokémon, and the first evolving legendary, Cosmog.

Pokémon Sun and Moon is available for the Nintendo 3DS.