Scientists Successfully Add Two Letters To The Genetic Code Showing Life’s Process Can be Manipulated

A team of biochemists at The Scripps Research Institute were able to create an organism that is both organic and synthetic. Called a semi-synthetic organism (or SSO), it is the first successful fusion between two types of genomes.

Floyd Romesberg, a senior researcher and project head of the institute's Rosemberg Lab, told Digital Trends that the SSO's essential biology relies on a manmade part for it to function. This manmade part refers to the synthetic X and Y base pair, which was added to the organic bases A, T, C and G.

Back in science class, it is taught that the DNA double helix, which every living thing has, is composed of the four bases, formed into two base pairs (A-T and C-G). In the research, done in the span of 14 years, had the researchers add the unnatural base pair (UBP) of X and Y to the DNA of the E-coli bacteria.

As BBC reports, Prof. Romesberg and his team found the retention of the synthetic pair quite a challenge, as the X and Y bases tend to fall off during cell division. However, with the modification of the molecular transporter, the UBP was better received by the organic bases, and they stuck around indefinitely. The Y genome was also enhanced, making it easier to synthesize during replication.

As a final test, the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing tool was applied to the organism, running a 'spell check' for the genomes. A detailed paper regarding the research was published recently National Academy of Science's journal, Proceedings.

As for the application of the study, Rosemberg things that their findings could be used to edit and enhance proteins. As Protein drugs revolutionized modern medicine, its still has its limits, namely the limitation of the 20 amino acids that make up the protein. With proper application, it could make more specific proteins for better drugs. This research also suggests that all of life's processes can be subject to manipulation.