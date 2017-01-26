Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence! Ready To Rumble Against NODAPL; Delivers Supplies To Standing Rock

After submitting to Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds at UFC 207 nearly a month ago, Ronda Rousey has kept a very low profile. But according to photos posted by her friends, she was at Standing Rock last week delivering much-needed supplies for protesters. Looks like the former women's bantamweight champ is going to face her biggest foe yet as she fights with protesters against the construction of the North Dakota Access Pipe Line.

Ronda Rousey was in a photo that a friend posted on her Instagram account as they delivered supplies at Standing Rock, reported Fox Sports. The MMA fighter has been known to oppose the construction of the pipeline in the past, even posting stories on her Facebook page. She is also known to speak her mind about recent political issues. She has endorsed Bernie Sanders before the 2016 elections and even clashed with President Donald Trump on social media last year.

Protesters were said to mobilize protests soon after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to proceed with the construction of the pipeline along with the Keystone XL pipeline project. Former President Barack Obama did all he can to halt the completion of the two projects during his term.

Rousey has never talked to media since she lost her comeback fight to Nunes, says CBS Sports. She retreated to her home in California where she nursed her wounds and shielded herself from backlash from social media. Now, she is speaking with her actions and simply went to Standing Rock without media or cameras to document her work.

Among other stars that have spoken openly about the possible effect of the project to the environment is Shailene Woodley. The 'Divergent' actress explained that these protests were to protect indigenous lands and to prevent contamination of water supplies along the area.