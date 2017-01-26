Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Ice Researchers Created Their Own Version Of Ice Storm Instead Of Chasing & Waiting

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 02:56 AM EST
Ice storm leaves

(Photo : Youtube/CBC News)

As the devastating weather events continue, the ice researchers figured out and created their own ice instead of waiting for ice to come and chase them that somehow reshape the forest and can greatly cause damage to the infrastructures and further disrupt lives. Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest says that there is no magic going on, just a whole lot of science. The goal of the study is to find out how the storms affect the wildlife and of course the forest, and further model the location and timing of the future storms.

The Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest was operated by the USDA Forest Service since the year 1955. Now, the site is a new home to some research projects that would examine the impact of the ice storms and hopefully to predict the time and location of the future storms. Charles Driscoll, one of the researchers of the project and a professor at Syracuse University stated that people are concerned about the ice storms because they have a very big impact but their team has almost known nothing about the ice storm, ABC News has reported.

He further stated that this is the way they can try to investigate the ice storm in a more controlled situation where they can look at the different levels of icing and further see what the variable response is to and across over an ecosystem. Lindsey Rustad, the Forest Service research ecologist claimed that they need to do more study and increase their knowledge about the ice storm as the casualties continue to increase.

Rustad and her colleague came to an idea of creating an ice storm, instead of waiting and chasing an ice storm. "We put our thinking caps again and thought that we are working in one of the most famous laboratories in the world. So, instead of going and hunt ice storms or just simpy waiting for an ice storm, we decided to make an ice storm itself." WCAZ reported that the project was funded by the National Science Foundation and further brings together great scientists and others from different universities.

There are some rumors stating that the "ice belt" may shift north due to climate change, or reports stating that ice storms may be frequent, the jury's still out, Lindsey Rustad said. She further stated that it is part of the project, trying to understand the climate understand if they might expect more of these, but they still doesn't know about that yet and they need people to be more proactive than being reactive in these devastating winter weather. 

 

 

