Thursday, January 26, 2017

'A Walk To Remember' Co-star Mandy Moore & Shane West’s 7 Interesting Facts & Revealed Revelations

Jan 26, 2017
"A Walk To Remember" was one of the most exceptional movie of all time and it has been 15 years since the movie was released in the theater and captivated everyone by its heartbreaking, and tragic love story. The movie was based on the novel written by Nicholas Sparks, a rebellious son - Landon Carter and the all too good and religious daughter - Jaimie Sullivan, who fell in love.

Well, fans probably played the movie over and over again and became an ultimate fan of Mandy Moore and Shane West. Just this week, the cast of "A Walk To Remember" had their interview with Entertainment Weekly, and shared the moment they had when the movie was still in the making, sharing their experiences and further discloses some revelations.

The 32-year-old actress, Mandy Moore revealed that she had a massive crush on Shane West at that time!' Mandy claimed that everything about Shane was so cool. She even stated that there was definitely a part of her that will still absolutely fell in love with him. Meanwhile, Shane also discloses the fact that Mandy almost didn't get the role as Jamie.

There was someone who's named always batted around Mandy's role, he's thankful that it didn't happen because he felt it was not a good idea and didn't feel right. Moreover, MTV listed the most interesting things they have learned between the former co-stars: first, Many Moore was only sweet 17 at the time and clueless about what she was doing, but thanks to Shane West as he was being so patient with her.

Second, One fan asks Shane West via twitter what was his favorite scene with Mandy - he answered every scene was a joy to him and Mandy's enthusiasm put a smile on his face every day. Third, Mandy revealed that she was so nervous when recording the song "Only Hope" as she loved the original version of the band Switchfoot. Fourth, Mandy answered the question what scene is the saddest part, she obviously answered when she finally told Landon that she's sick.

Fifth, one fan couldn't resist asking if they had instant chemistry, Shane answered, "I believe that is what made it all happen." Yikes! Sixth, the telescope that Shane made for Mandy was actually a functioning telescope but blurted that the telescope was hard to focus. Seventh, Mandy Moore hinted that there might a possibility that she and Shane West could starr again in one project.

As Mandy hinted they're working on it! 

 

 

