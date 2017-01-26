Taylor Swift Attacked By Feminists For Women's March Tweet; Here's Why

Taylor Swift was attacked by angry feminists after sending out a tweet about the Women's March which happened this weekend. The protest was attended by various stars and celebrities and while Swift could not attend, she tweeted her support. In return, she received an angry backlash from feminists.

Taylor Swift Sends Tweet of Being a Proud Woman

Taylor Swift's well-intended tweet received a lot of controversy and backlash as comments from angry people began pouring on the internet. The "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer is receiving a lot of negative reactions because it took her so long to brand herself as a feminist.

According to Washington Post, Swift has been silent about her Presidential candidate but did post about voting on Election day. Many were angered because she and her wide range of influence could have helped swayed the votes. In short, Swift's late feminism bandwagoning had a lot of people accuse her of getting into feminism but not really doing anything about unless it suits her objectives.

A lot of Swift fans were torn as some who labeled themselves as such criticized the pop star for not attending the Women's March. Others held on to Swift's side and even defended the singer from the hate comments.

Taylor Swift Teases Sexy Video Featuring Zayn Malik for "Fifty Shades Darker" Song

Amidst the backlash and the controversy, Swift has released a teaser video for the new song for the upcoming "Fifty Shades Darker" movie. According to Teen Vogue, the song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" features former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

The collaborated single apparently had the two destroy an expensive hotel room for the sexy music video. While the teaser showed the room being trashed in red paint, Swift was noted to be in sexy garments that include garters and heels while Zayn was in a full suit to channel the movie's lead protagonist, Christian Grey.