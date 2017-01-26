Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 3:31 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Attacked By Feminists For Women's March Tweet; Here's Why

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 03:14 AM EST
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards On NBC - Arrivals

2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards On NBC - Arrivals(Photo : Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Taylor Swift was attacked by angry feminists after sending out a tweet about the Women's March which happened this weekend. The protest was attended by various stars and celebrities and while Swift could not attend, she tweeted her support. In return, she received an angry backlash from feminists.

Taylor Swift Sends Tweet of Being a Proud Woman

Taylor Swift's well-intended tweet received a lot of controversy and backlash as comments from angry people began pouring on the internet. The "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer is receiving a lot of negative reactions because it took her so long to brand herself as a feminist.

According to Washington Post, Swift has been silent about her Presidential candidate but did post about voting on Election day. Many were angered because she and her wide range of influence could have helped swayed the votes. In short, Swift's late feminism bandwagoning had a lot of people accuse her of getting into feminism but not really doing anything about unless it suits her objectives.

A lot of Swift fans were torn as some who labeled themselves as such criticized the pop star for not attending the Women's March. Others held on to Swift's side and even defended the singer from the hate comments.

Taylor Swift Teases Sexy Video Featuring Zayn Malik for "Fifty Shades Darker" Song

Amidst the backlash and the controversy, Swift has released a teaser video for the new song for the upcoming "Fifty Shades Darker" movie. According to Teen Vogue, the song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" features former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

The collaborated single apparently had the two destroy an expensive hotel room for the sexy music video. While the teaser showed the room being trashed in red paint, Swift was noted to be in sexy garments that include garters and heels while Zayn was in a full suit to channel the movie's lead protagonist, Christian Grey.

SEE ALSO

Iggy Azalea May Be in Relationship with Producer LJay Currie - Details Here!

Justin Beiber Jealous Over Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Romance; Here's What the 'Sorry' Singer Said

Vines Live Forever On the Internet Because Twitter Has Made Sure Of It

Google Voice Update & News: Group Messaging Now Availabe Plus New Features You Should Check Out!

'Tomb Raider' 2018 Movie News: Alicia Vikander As Lara Croft; Movie Production Begins [DETAILS]

Tagstaylor swift, Taylor Swift Women's Day March, Taylor Swift Women's Day, Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift Zayn Malik, Fifty Shades Darker, Taylor Swift Zayn Malik Fifty Shades Darker, I Don't Wanna Live Forever, Taylor Swift feminism, Taylor Swift feminism controversy

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

John Legend Donald Trump John Legend Chrissy Teigen

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade, Cavs Declined Offer

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love Trade, Cavs Declined Offer

The New York Knicks have reportedly approached the Cleveland Cavaliers to discuss a potential Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love blockbuster trade. But according to league sources, the Cavs have declined the offer completely.
UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence! Ready To Rumble Against NODAPL; Delivers Supplies To Standing Rock
Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Setback His Recovery From Injury
NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games
NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league
UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Conor McGregor Update: Fight with Mayweather Could End McGregor's Career
NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics