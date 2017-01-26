Samsung Z2: First Low-End Smartphone Device Supports Tizen 3.0, 4G LTE Network And Bixby a Virtual Assistant

Tizen, a Samsung's self-built operating system that has been utilizing a large portion of the Samsung company's wearables and some of its Android smartphones, and it might take over Android for Samsung, which probably needs to be free from Google's grip. Right now, Samsung is planning to launch more particularly in developing countries like India, Bangladesh, and Nigeria. The company is recently begun to establish another Tizen-fueled smartphone with a running system of Tizen 3.0.

According to the report of Digital Trends, the mobile internally passed by the name "Pride," and it has the model number of SM-Z250F. It will be propelled in India, and it might be propelled in a different part of Asia as well, however, it probably will not make it to U.S. The mobile device will apparently be an entry-level gadget, yet that does not imply that Samsung will not dispatch more Tizen-based smartphones in the future.

Moreover, SamMobile stated that Z2 is a low-end gadget just like the first Z1 and Z3, that is focused at those searching for a smartphone on a budget plan and those who want to switch from a feature mobile to a smartphone for the first time. Its specs are superior to the Z1's however not the Z3, and the Z2 is the first Tizen mobile that supports the 4G LTE network.

Advertisement

There are few reports shows that the gadget may incorporate Samsung's in-development digital assistant Bixby. Bixby is likewise supposed to be the computerized associate for Samsung's next flagship, which is the Galaxy S8 that will probably run Android. Rumors indicated that Samsung recently obtained an artificial intelligence startup Viv Labs, which is great extent the brains behind the assistant. Viv Labs was additionally made by a few individuals from the team that made Siri, an Apple's digital assistant.