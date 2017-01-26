John Legend Speaks Out After Paparazzi 'Monkey' Racist Slur:Urges Musicians To Write With Honesty

John Legend speaks out after being subjected by a racist attack by a parazzi photographer. The musician was with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, at an airport when he was called a monkey. Legend together with his wife was taken aback by the racist slur.

John Legend Speaks Dehumanization as Racism Tactic

In an interview with Variety, Legend details his experience and says that colored people like him have had to contend with slurs to dehumanize them. Legend adds that this kind of tactic, although not new, is apparently still present through his experiences and that of notable black figures in the present day including that of former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle who were compared to apes.

Despite it all, Legend says that he chooses to keep his chin up because he knows his worth. He adds that he will not retaliate but will "look down" on people who would say those kinds of words. Legend says he is saddened that this kind of racism still exists in the present.

John Legend Encourages More "Honest" Musicians

In another interview, Legend encourages musicians to be more honest with their music. He references Nina Simone to say that as artists, they have a duty to convey what's happening around the world through their music. This could also include the state of the nation after politics.

Legend touched up on the topic of President-elect Donal Trump being in the office, Mail Online reports. He states that the US may have a very unpredictable future because of the president and hopes that some of the terrible promises that were made won't come true.

However, Legend says that this does not mean that all music must be inclined to politics. It is important for artists to look into their selves and find what they know to be true and convey it as honestly as they can.