Jessica Alba Talks Future Of Honest Company Lawsuit With New Cleaning Line Despite Lawsuits

Jessica Alba, actress and CEO of The Honest Company is determined more than ever to forge on with her business despite a recent product recall and several lawsuits. The company's organic baby powder is being recalled after it was tested for possible contamination.

The Honest Company's Organic Baby Powder Recall and Several Lawsuits

Alba's The Honest Company ordered a mass recall of their organic baby powder after some consumers complained of eye and skin infections. The product was tested and it revealed possible contamination so Alba together with co-founder Christopher Gavigan sent out a video with their statement alerting its fans and consumers of the recall, according to PEOPLE.

Gavigan said in the video that it was a combined decision to recall The Honest Company's organic baby powder off the shelves to prevent any potential issues. Gavigan apologized and reassured that the company is dedicated to the preservation of its consumers' well-being and satisfaction.

The outlet adds that The Honest Company has received several lawsuits regarding their products. The latest lawsuit comes from their organic baby formula which was accused of containing synthetic ingredients deemed dangerous for infant use. Other product lawsuits include their hand soap, sunscreen and more.

Jessica Alba Talks About the Future of The Honest Company

Amidst The Honest Company's recent recall and several lawsuits, Alba is continually expanding the product line of the company. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the actress reveals that they are venturing towards skin care.

Alba says that they will be launching an adult acne line which has been in production for a couple years and will be distributed in the third quarter of 2017. Additionally, The Honest Company will also be coming out with a cleaning line that is formulated for those with sensitive skin.

