Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 8:27 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Jessica Alba Talks Future Of Honest Company Lawsuit With New Cleaning Line Despite Lawsuits

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 05:10 AM EST
Actress Jessica Alba attends Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 at Catch LA on January 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

Actress Jessica Alba attends Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 at Catch LA on January 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo : Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

Jessica Alba, actress and CEO of The Honest Company is determined more than ever to forge on with her business despite a recent product recall and several lawsuits. The company's organic baby powder is being recalled after it was tested for possible contamination.

The Honest Company's Organic Baby Powder Recall and Several Lawsuits

Alba's The Honest Company ordered a mass recall of their organic baby powder after some consumers complained of eye and skin infections. The product was tested and it revealed possible contamination so Alba together with co-founder Christopher Gavigan sent out a video with their statement alerting its fans and consumers of the recall, according to PEOPLE.

Gavigan said in the video that it was a combined decision to recall The Honest Company's organic baby powder off the shelves to prevent any potential issues. Gavigan apologized and reassured that the company is dedicated to the preservation of its consumers' well-being and satisfaction.

The outlet adds that The Honest Company has received several lawsuits regarding their products. The latest lawsuit comes from their organic baby formula which was accused of containing synthetic ingredients deemed dangerous for infant use. Other product lawsuits include their hand soap, sunscreen and more.

Jessica Alba Talks About the Future of The Honest Company

Amidst The Honest Company's recent recall and several lawsuits, Alba is continually expanding the product line of the company. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the actress reveals that they are venturing towards skin care.

Alba says that they will be launching an adult acne line which has been in production for a couple years and will be distributed in the third quarter of 2017. Additionally, The Honest Company will also be coming out with a cleaning line that is formulated for those with sensitive skin.

What do you think of Jessica Alba and The Honest Company? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

John Legend Speaks Out After Paparazzi 'Monkey' Racist Slur:Urges Musicians To Write With Honesty

Taylor Swift Attacked By Feminists For Women's March Tweet; Here's Why

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why

Iggy Azalea May Be in Relationship with Producer LJay Currie - Details Here!

Google Voice Update & News: Group Messaging Now Availabe Plus New Features You Should Check Out!

TagsJessica Alba, The Honest Company, The Honest Company Jessica Alba, The Honest Company lawsuit, The Honest Company product recall, The Honest Company controversies, Jessica Alba CEO

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

brad pitt angelina jolie documentary Lupin

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Approach Cavaliers about Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love Trade

Know what New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers has to say about the Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Love trade.
NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade, Cavs Declined Offer

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love Trade, Cavs Declined Offer
UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence! Ready To Rumble Against NODAPL; Delivers Supplies To Standing Rock
Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Setback His Recovery From Injury
NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games
NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league
UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Conor McGregor Update: Fight with Mayweather Could End McGregor's Career

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics