Thursday, January 26, 2017

'Apocalypse Now' is Going To Be a Video Game - Here's What You Need to Know

First Posted: Jan 26, 2017
"Apocalypse Now" will be made into a videogame, according to Francis Ford Coppola. The movie is currently pitching for budget in an online fundraising campaign and should the goal be reached, the game will be slated to have an official release by 2020.

"Apocalypse Now" Kickstarter Campaign & Development

Francis Ford Coppola and his film studio American Zoetrope is collaborating with videogame experts to make the "Apocalypse Now" game a reality.The classic war movie that starred Hollywood legend Marlon Brando and Martin Sheen tells about the horrors of beinhg a soldier on a mission at the height of the Vietnam War.

According to Kotaku, Coppola is trying to get a $900,000 budget for the game via Kickstarter funding campaign. Should the funding goal be met, the "Apocalypse Now" videogame will have a potential slated released by 2020 and an early access by 2019.

The development of "Apocalypse Now" game will be led by Montgomery Markland. He is joined by Lawrence Liberty, Josh Sawyer and Rob Auten who are all videogame experts with various contributions to popular games currently out in the market.

"Apocalypse Now" Game Plot

Unlike well-known first-person shooter games that revolve around a war, the "Apocalypse Now" videogame will have role-playing elements to let players be more immersed in the story of the game. However, instead of dialogues, players will choose "postures" and "actions."

According to Eurogamer, the game will feature American Captain Benjamin Willard who has been assigned to kill Colonel Walter E. Kurt who has gone rogue with his men. The game will serve to let players experience the horrors of being in a war with its glaring reality of having only limited food, guns, ammo and medicine.

Will you be pledging on the "Apocalypse Now" game Kickstarter campaign to make it into a reality by 2020? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

