HTC's Leaked Android Smartwatch is Not Hapenning Anymore, HTC Confirmed

For a couple of days, another round of spilled pictures that is allegedly demonstrating the upcoming HTC smartwatch running Android Wear. It was initially discussed in 2015 that this legendary beast was created in an association with Under Armour. That is exceptionally odd for a gadget that is due to launch soon. Furthermore, it turns out being there is an exceptionally simple clarification for the absence of any more rumors, leaks, and speculations about the said HTC smartwatch.

­According to Wearable, the HTC had affirmed that the rumored smartwatch is not happening anymore, regardless of the pictures of a wearable that is spilling out not one time but more than one occasion. Chialin Chang, HTC's President of Smartphones and Connected Devices said that he can tell that they are not going to have an Android watch. And he does not think that they have nailed it with the watches. The Android watch according to him is a certain something yet even Apple as a major brand is declining. HTC is not going to have a watch for the short term.

However, Smart Gadget News added that Chang did not recognize the spilled watch and blamed the vulnerability in the market as the purpose behind HTC keeping down. However, the said leaked regarding the HTC's Android Watch that is associated with the Under Armor is exceptionally an old model that company has not probably worked on it in a long time. And it appears to be conceivable that somebody, possibly a previous HTC representative on the project, held onto the gadget and distributing the images for kicks. Who knows.

Advertisement

In light of Chang's statement that is mentioned above, it is conceivable that HTC has plans of making wearables but not something that would be launched in the near future. It is justifiable considering that smartwatches are not generally doing well in the market. The sales of smartwatch were dropped down to 51.6 percent amid the third quarter of 2016 compared with the same period of 2015 globally.