New Crab Species Discovered; Named After 2 Main Characters in Harry Potter!

Biologists honored and paid a tribute to Harry Conley, who discovered the new crab species named it Harryplax Severus. Harry Conley was an ex-Marine turned researcher, who died in 2002. It was a tragic death; he was shot in the head due to an argument with someone.

According to CNET, the crab species only measures 0.3 by 0.2 inches (7.9 by 5.6 millimeters), with a translucent white-yellow creature and shrunken, eyes. It has well-developed antennae, and long, slender legs. This tiny species was found in the coral reefs, near the island of Guam.

Science Daily reported that the two authors pay tribute to the crab's original collector Harry Conley, who they describe as a "soft-spoken ex-Marine with a steely determination and a heart of gold," they named the crab Harryplax. Also, Dr. Mendoza is a self-confessed 'Potterhead', and this led them to the idea of naming the species after his favorite fictional characters.

On the other hand, Severus, the crab's species other name was inspired from another 'Harry Potter' character, Professor Severus Snape. Despite Professor Snape's character being shown in the whole series, his background and agenda were kept a mystery until the very end, until he reveals a secret. The character was just like the present new species, which has escaped discovery until now, nearly 20 years after it was first collected, National Geographic has learned.

Prior to his death, Harry Conley enjoys diving and collecting different species. When he died, the crab species, together with the other collected species, were handed by Dr. Gustav Paulay to Dr. Peter Ng, the second author of the present study. The study resulted in many discoveries and publications. Dr. Ng and his colleague, Dr. Jose Christopher E. Mendoza, at the University of Singapore, discovered that this crab species represents not only a new species but also a new genus.