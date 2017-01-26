Gotham Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Bruce Wayne Gives The Joker, Jerome A 'Crunchy Punch'; Nygma, Penguin On A Deadly Face Off

Gotham Season 3 Winter Finale is just 4 days away and sure it is one of the most exciting rides wherein fans will finally see the first hunt down of Jerome Valeska, who just recently resurrected on this week's episode and yes, it is the young Bruce Wayne. Bruce Wayne was his first target beside the person who cut and stole his face. Moreover, the face-off between Nygma and Penguin will also be in the series, winter finale.

An intense episode is awaiting for the fans of 'Gotham!' Fox recently dropped a new teaser wherein the young Bruce Wayne was held captured by Jerome. Though there has been no confirmation of Jerome being The Joker, the series seems wanted its fans to believe that he, is indeed The Joker, the greatest nemesis of Batman. According to Batman News, the new promo takes its fans back to season 2 then brings up promptly with Jerome Valeska being "resurrected" this week's episode.

In the trailer, Jerome gets a hold of Bruce Wayne, making fun of him. But the trailer itself didn't betray the fans as they have seen Bruce Wayne gives Jerome a "crunchy punch"! But everyone is now wondering, will Bruce can save his own life and day or he will be rescued by Alfred, again? Meanwhile, "Gotham" Season 3 episode 14, titled "The Gentle Art of Making Enemies," will also center between the former best of friends; Nygma and Penguin.

Edward Nygma was seen all ready to face and accuse Penguin (who have a great love of Nygma), his former best friend, killing the love of his life, Isabella. The synopsis revealed; "With Jerome on the loose having one target in mind, Bruce Wayne and with this, Alfred's safety is now at stake. Meanwhile, Gordon's uncle Frank (played by James Remar, guest star) pays him a visit," the synopsis further went through Nygma and Penguin as they are about to confront, face-to-face their issues, but might have a deadly result, Spoilers Guide has reported.

Don't miss the Winter Finale episode of "Gotham," episode 14 "The Gentle Art of Making Enemies" on January 30, Monday on Fox!