Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 12:00 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Gotham Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Bruce Wayne Gives The Joker, Jerome A 'Crunchy Punch'; Nygma, Penguin On A Deadly Face Off

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 11:56 AM EST
Gotham

Gotham(Photo : Youtube/Television Promos)

Gotham Season 3 Winter Finale is just 4 days away and sure it is one of the most exciting rides wherein fans will finally see the first hunt down of Jerome Valeska, who just recently resurrected on this week's episode and yes, it is the young Bruce Wayne. Bruce Wayne was his first target beside the person who cut and stole his face. Moreover, the face-off between Nygma and Penguin will also be in the series, winter finale.

An intense episode is awaiting for the fans of 'Gotham!' Fox recently dropped a new teaser wherein the young Bruce Wayne was held captured by Jerome. Though there has been no confirmation of Jerome being The Joker, the series seems wanted its fans to believe that he, is indeed The Joker, the greatest nemesis of Batman. According to Batman News, the new promo takes its fans back to season 2 then brings up promptly with Jerome Valeska being "resurrected" this week's episode.

In the trailer, Jerome gets a hold of Bruce Wayne, making fun of him. But the trailer itself didn't betray the fans as they have seen Bruce Wayne gives Jerome a "crunchy punch"! But everyone is now wondering, will Bruce can save his own life and day or he will be rescued by Alfred, again? Meanwhile, "Gotham" Season 3 episode 14, titled "The Gentle Art of Making Enemies," will also center between the former best of friends; Nygma and Penguin.

Edward Nygma was seen all ready to face and accuse Penguin (who have a great love of Nygma), his former best friend, killing the love of his life, Isabella. The synopsis revealed; "With Jerome on the loose having one target in mind, Bruce Wayne and with this, Alfred's safety is now at stake. Meanwhile, Gordon's uncle Frank (played by James Remar, guest star) pays him a visit," the synopsis further went through Nygma and Penguin as they are about to confront, face-to-face their issues, but might have a deadly result, Spoilers Guide has reported.   

Don't miss the Winter Finale episode of "Gotham," episode 14 "The Gentle Art of Making Enemies" on January 30, Monday on Fox! 

SEE ALSO

'A Walk To Remember' Co-star Mandy Moore & Shane Westâ€™s 7 Interesting Facts & Revealed Revelations

Ice Researchers Created Their Own Version Of Ice Storm Instead Of Chasing & Waiting

The Asteroid Bombardment Has Nothing To Do With The Diversification Of The Ancient Marine Life - Study Finds

McDonald's New Big Mac Is Coming! Giving 10,000 Bottles Of Their Special Sauce This Thursday!

Google Getting Closer To Maker Community, Bringing Al To Raspberry Pi

TagsGotham, Gotham Spoilers, gotham update, gotham season 3 episode 14, Bruce Wayne, The Joker, Jerome Valeska, Nygma, Penguin

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Friend Like You Bliss n Eso

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

New Crab Species Discovered; Named After 2 Main Characters in Harry Potter!

New Crab Species Discovered; Named After 2 Main Characters in Harry Potter!

New crab species, discovered in 1998, was recently given the scientific name, Harryplax Severus. Named after the one who discovered it, Harry Conley, and from two of the main characters of 'Harry Potter', namely Harry Potter and Severus Snape.
Robot Overlords Introduced by Plant Biologists

Goodbye Drones: Robot Overlords Reportedly Introduced By Plant Biologists
Model Chrissy Teigen and music artist John Legend attend Target Presents 'The Toycracker' Premiere Event at Spring Studios on December 7, 2016 in New York City.

John Legend Speaks Out After Paparazzi 'Monkey' Racist Slur:Urges Musicians To Write With Honesty
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards On NBC - Arrivals

Taylor Swift Attacked By Feminists For Women's March Tweet; Here's Why
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

â€˜One Pieceâ€™ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released
Asian small-clawed otters are seen during a media preview of the newly installed Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat and Asia Trail on October 11, 2006 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

Prehistoric Giant Otter Species Discovered In China

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics