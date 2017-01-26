Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Alzheimer's Disease Could Be Treated By Deep Brain Stimulation, Same Method Which Successfully Treats Parkinson's

By Ankan sarkar (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 06:39 PM EST
Social worker Nuria Casulleres shows a portrait of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to an elderly woman during a memory activity at the Cuidem La Memoria elderly home.

Social worker Nuria Casulleres shows a portrait of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to an elderly woman during a memory activity at the Cuidem La Memoria elderly home.(Photo : Getty Images/David Ramos)

Alzheimer which is also known as the disease of memory loss. It is also a kind of mental disease which didn’t have any certain treatments. Now, scientists have figured out a method to treat Alzheimer's disease by Deep Brain Stimulation(DBS).

Scientists already received success by treating Perkinson’s disease by applying the same method. Parkinson’s patients were treated by inserting electrode-tipped wires into their brains. Not only Alzheimer, this method will also be helpful to treat other neurological disorders.

Pioneering Neurosurgeon and former TED speaker Dr. Andres Lozano from the University of Toronto started working on this process and his findings were first published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Dr. Lozano Said in a statement,”We offer DBS surgery to Parkinson’s patients who continue to have difficulty with motor symptoms despite the best available medications”. He also added that it will take almost four hours to comply the operation because surgeons have to insert electrodes into the brain and install a pacemaker at the patient’s chest to deliver electrical stimulation to very small areas of the patient’s brain.

According to the report by Digitaltrends, Over 150,000 Parkinson’s patients worldwide benefited with DBS. Dr. Lozano explained that treating Parkinson’s Disease by stimulating the neurons with electrical impulses is a foolproof method for patients.

Parkinson’s sufferer Benjamin Stecher use to write about his disease regularly. When he first came to know about the treatment then he first said that it’s really incredible to see those techniques to work on the process. He also compared this process with a switch, a single flick can transform a shaking, uncontrolled and barely able to move the person into a stable and relaxed person who can easily control their body.

Dr. Lozano’s main target was to apply DBS for Alzheimer’s and depression. It is the same technology but unlike Perkinson’s, surgeons have to trigger electrodes to the different locations of the brain. Perkinson’s was treated by stimulating motor circuits of the brain but, in the case of Alzheimer’s surgeons have to stimulate memory circuit and depression could be treated by stimulating mood circuit. However, these two treatments are just gone through the clinical trials but Dr. Lozano is hopeful that in future DBS would treat several neurological disorders.

