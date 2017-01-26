Caribbean Island in Belize Is Up For Sale For Â£400,000 In eBay

If people think that shopping on eBay would give you second-hand clothes, phones, video games, cameras, and other gadgets, then they must have failed to explore the rest of it. Purchasing a property doesn't have to be difficult. Sometimes, the best features could just be found in online shops like eBay.

Located in the Central America, the 3.98-acre island off the coast of Belize was listed on eBay for £400,000. The British pub owner, Willow Reed started to list her Caribbean island property with a £400,000 ($499,988) as a starting bid with the option to "buy it now" for £750,000 ($937,601).

Belize is known for its sandy beaches, lush jungles, and natural ecosystem with the second largest barrier reef in the world. This island which was recently up for sale is located in The Blue Ground Range that is famous for its bright blue waters.

Advertisement

The island has a water collection system, solar system with a backup generator, a small wooden cabin, and a huge house that has four bedrooms. According to MarketWatch, the property is halfway between Placencia and Caye Caulker. Judging from its features, the island will make a great stop point for yachts and tourists.

"I've been living in a cave off the coast of Belize for three years. I've been sympathetically restoring it and due to unforeseen circumstances have decided to move back to the UK. It's with a heavy heart that I put this land up for sale, but to the right person it will be a wonderful escape and a great investment potential," willowreed76, the listing's owner posted.

According to The Sun, Willow Reed bought the island for £150,000 with today's value of $188,000 four years ago when she decided to leave the pub she was managing in southern England. The island was named as Virginia Caye to honor her mother.

The private island is 3.9 acres and considered as the closest island to the unspoiled village of Hopkins located in the mainland Belize. It is a less developed area compare to Leonardo DiCaprio's island off the north coast of Belize.