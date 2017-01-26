'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands' Update: Closed Beta Begins On Feb. 3; Game Gets Three New Trailers

Today, Ubisoft has officially announced that "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands" closed beta will be running from February 3 to the 6th, and it will be available on ever platform - PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Pre-loads for the beta will begin on the 1st of February.

How to join Wildlands closed beta

Sign-ups are still available through the game's official website, though chances are you getting chosen is very unlikely. But if you do get selected, you can invite up to three friends to join your team and play alongside you, as long as they are playing on the same platform.

About the game

According to DualShockers, the closed beta will introduce chosen players the game's setting, which is close to near-future Bolivia, and allow them to explore Itacua, a developing, mountainous province. As Ghosts, players will have to team up and work together in order to take down key members of the Santa Blanca drug cartel and destroy the criminal organization.

Similar to the full game, all the content featured in the closed beta will be playable with up to three friends via either four player co-op or in single player. Players will have access to a variety of vehicles, weapons, and tactical equipment to utilize.

Release date and Price

"Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands" is scheduled for release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 7, 2017, and will officially cost $59.99 USD. If you will preorder the game, you will gain access to a bonus mission called "The Peruvian Connection," where you will be traveling to the highest mountains of Bolivia in order to break the deadly alliance between the Santa Blanca and the Peruvian cartels.

New Trailers

According to DSOG, Ubisoft has also released three trailers for "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands." You will see the preorder exclusive mission highlighted in one of these three new trailers.

Another trailer will the myriad ways that players will be able to customize their tactical approach to missions. The third trailer is a showpiece of the game's vast open-world.