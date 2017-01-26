Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Facebook To Integrate Ads Into Mobile Messaging

Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016(Photo : (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images))

Facebook will be having a massive update this year. The company is beginning to test integrating the ads into its mobile messaging app's user interface. They will launch the testing ads in Messenger app to the limited users in Australia and Thailand.

According to Techcrunch, the said update on its Messenger app will allow businesses to promote their products and services on the messenger's home screen at the bottom of favorite users and most recent conversations.

This will be fairly prominent card-style ads which will include image thumbnails accompanied with text and links. According to Facebook, nobody can see the ads in the conversation unless they will click on the ad experience on the Messenger home screen or even start a conversation with a brand.

Facebook also ensures that the ads will not originate in conversations. According to Facebook Product Manager Eddie Zhang's blog, having this functionality will give businesses a chance to place an ad in the Messengers below the recent conversation.

Furthermore, the ad will be in the same spot as to where Facebook usually reminds users of birthdays and active users. The new update provides other ways for businesses to reach their target customers via Messenger that includes News Feed ads that take users into a chat session and sponsored messages.

Messenger nowadays has over a billion monthly users which could be reached in this kind of advertisement. People all over the world are sending a billion messages to brands every month which is a good indication that people want to see ads like this in their Messenger.

Facebook also ensures that messenger users will totally have complete control over their experience. They can either hide or report specific ads with the use of a dropdown menu which is also similar to how users report ads in their News Feed.

The company also warns to advertisers not to directly message the users unless the user initiates the conversation.

