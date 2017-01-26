Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017

'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 To Release On June 25; Emilia Clark Is Still In Belfast

Jan 26, 2017
Fans have been anxiously waiting for "Game of Thrones" season 7. And it is about to end as an unintentional leak has revealed on which date the season will premier.

Everyone knows that the season is scheduled for a summer release but no official date has been released. IMDb, however, has leaked a date for the first episode, and its 25 June 2017.

According to The Sun, the IMDb post was quickly removed. Fans are speculating that the site was not supposed to disclose the information and somehow it was accidently leaked.

This leak perfectly synchronized with news that came in the form of Sky Atlantic's schedule. The channel has promised a new drama every month this year.

Their linup shown it is advertising Fortitude, Billions and Big Little Lies as their drama of the month for January, February and March, respectively.  The remaining shows are Guerilla-which is set for April, the Twin Peaks return- for May and the next name in the list is- Game of Thrones.

Since till May the series of the month is filled then "Game of Thrones" is perfect for the month of June in their calendar. This along with the IMDb leak has made it kind of true that indeed late June is when the series will come out for its seventh season.

More on the HBO series, according to Watchers on the Wall, Emilia Clarke has been recently spotted in Northern Ireland. Reportedly she is in Belfast, filming at Titanic Studios.

This means her scenes in the Winterfell in the upcoming season are currently under shoot. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss has previously mentioned that they have changed the filming and premiere time to capture the winter season for the exterior filming.

Since the sixth season will mainly revolve around winter, principal photography has happened from the usual July to December schedule. 

 

 

