Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 9:12 PM ET

Usain Bolt Will Lose Olympic Gold Medal; Jamaican Teammate Fails Drugs Test

By Debabtrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 06:46 PM EST
Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia

Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia(Photo : Robert Prezioso/Getty Images)

The greatest Jamaican Sprinter Usain bolt history was curtailed Wednesday after his teammate Nesta Carter tested infallible for a banned substances.

According to The Telegraph, Bolt will have to return from one of his nine Olympic gold medals if Carter's test positive. In 2008 in Beijing Carter was part of his quintet that won the 4x100m.

Known as "Lightning Bolt", the 30-year-old Sprinter sealed his prominence as all-time celebrated by conquering an exceptional 'triple triple' in Rio 2016. In three Olympic Games, in all three sprint occurrence, the only man to win gold in all categories is Usain Bolt.

Bolt went on winning gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay to count to his victories in the similar happenings in 2008 and 2012.

According to International Olympic Committee (IOC), Nesta Carter samples contain stimulant Methylhexanamine, the banned substances under World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) Code forbidden lists.

Stuart Stimpson, Carter's legal adviser said that his client would embed petition with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) governing body has disqualified Jamaican sprint team on Wednesday. The gold medal won by the Caribbean in the 4x100m men's relay in Beijing 2008 will not anymore be count.

All the teammates of the relay team- Usain Bolt, Michael Fraters, Asafa Powell and Carter, winner of bronze medal in World Championship 2013 - have to hand back their titles.

USA Today has reported, Bolt told the Reuters that it's very disappointing (the positive test) whereas over the years we have work rocklike to acquire gold medals and work hard to be the best. In life, such things happen, so if it is the truth no matter what happens, Bolt is ready to return back his medal, it's not a problem for Bolt.

Tobago and Trinidad are decided to be promoted to gold, with Japan gripping up to silver and Brazil acquiring bronze in the 4x100m relay in Beijing Olympic 2008.

However, so far more than 100 athletes from Beijing and London Olympics have been tested positive after re-test.

