Scarlett Johansson And Romain Dauriac Split After Two Years Of Marriage: ‘They Aren’t Equals’

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac attend the Yummy Pop Grand Opening Party at Theatre du Gymnase on December 16, 2016 in Paris, France(Photo : Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, have decided to go separate ways. The decision has been taken after two years of marriage.

According to CNN, Johansson and Dauriac were spotted together in 2012. Rumors flew but they did not acknowledge that they are together until getting engaged in 2013.

The couple got married at a ranch in Montana in 2014. By then they have already welcomed their daughter, Rose Dorothy.

The actress has already discontinued wearing her wedding ring. During the Women's March in Washington D.C., she was spotted with no ring. A source told People that the pair has been separated since the summer.

Another source, who is from Dauriac's circle told PEOPLE: "I've been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett have never made sense to me. They aren't equals. There's always been something wrong with this picture."

An insider admitted to Us Weekly that it was the "Lucy" actress who made the decision of splitting up. Scarlett felt like she and her husband don't have much in common anymore when it comes to lifestyle.

However, they plan to amicably share the custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Rose. They feel blessed to have a daughter.

It seems like the split was rather mutual and they don't have any harsh feelings against each other. Scarlett Johansson stepped out with her estranged husband, Romain Dauriac to attend "An Uncanny Likeness" exhibition reception at NYC.

Before Romain, Scarlett has dated her Professional Children's School classmate Jack Antonoff. She then went out with her Black Dahlia co-star Josh Hartnett for about two years until the end of 2006.

Scarlett started a relationship with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in 2007 and got engaged in May 2008. They got married in a quite ceremony on September 27, 2008. In December 2010 the couple announced their separation and got divorce in July 2011.

Scarlett has also dated actor Sean Penn and advertising executive Nate Naylor following her divorce from Ryan Reynolds.