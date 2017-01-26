‘Neko Atsume’ Movie Features Cats, Humans and More Cats [Video]

Cat lovers the world over have enjoyed the cute and cuddly virtual pets in Neko Atsume (also known as Cat Collection), a mobile video game for iOS and Android. So much so, in fact, that a movie is going to be released based on the game, and the trailer is already out.

Titled "Neko Atsume no Ie" (or Cat Collection's House), the story revolves around Masaru Sakamoto, a novelist struggling with writer's block, Crunchyroll reports. Played by Atsushi Ito, he decides to the countryside to get inspiration for his next novel, when he encountered a stray cat. Deciding to take care of it, he leaves out food for the feline, later on finding himself and his new home filled with furry bundles of joy.

The trailer is out, though it's in Japanese with no English subtitles. According to Kotaku, it also seems that there are no plans for the movie to be brought to the US, which means the Western market may be missing out on this "kawaii" (or cute) extravaganza.

Released in 2014 by developer Hit-Point, Neko Atsume's premise is relatively simple. Players purchase food, toys and fixtures to be left in the garden. The player then waits for cats to arrive, which they can take pictures of and kept in an album. Visiting cats would also be leaving either gold or silver fish (niboshi in Japanese), which is the game's currency. At times, certain cats leave mementos or gifts to the player. The initial garden could also be expanded, allowing more cats to visit and could be remodeled into different themes.

Currently, there are 59 cats available for the player to collect, with each cat having a name, personality and appearance. 21 of those are referred to as rare cats, which may need certain items to attract. In the English version of the game, most of the rare cats are named with puns based on famous personalities, like Saint Purrtrick (Saint Patrick), Lady Meow Meow (Lady Gaga), Billy the Kitten (Billy the Kid) and Joe DiMeowgio (Joe DiMaggio), to name a few.

Neko Atsume no Ie will premiere on April 2017.