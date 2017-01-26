Shia Labeouf Arrested For Assault And Harassment During Anti-Trump Protest

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after allegedly grabbing and pushing a man outside a museum in New York. LaBeouf was present at the scene to protest the divisions caused by Donald Trump's presidency.

A spokesman from New York Police Department told Variety that the "American Honey" star has been protesting when suddenly he grabbed the at the scarf of a 25-year-old man. This action resulted in the man getting a scratch to his face.

The actor did not stop there and he pushed the man, who then fell down to the ground. Police officers immediately stopped LaBeouf from causing any more harm and arrested him. The actor also got into a verbal altercation with the man.

LaBeouf was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment. The actor was also released few hours later.

The man who was attacked did not demand any medical treatment and continued to remain on the scene. So it's safe to assume that he was not seriously harmed.

LaBeouf has been camped outside the Museum of the Moving Image, in Queens. He has been there since Donald Trump's inauguration last week and continued to chant "He will not divide us".

This protest is a part of a participatory public-art project, which the actor along with his two partners decided to continue throughout Trump's presidency. The performance is also live-streamed, and public are encouraged and invited to join in if they wish.

LaBeouf has stated to the Associated Press that this project and the protest is not something anti-Trump, but it is rather anti-division. The said that he is only giving the message that people should be nice to each other.

According to NY Times, Shia LaBeouf has a history of provocative behavior and was arrested before for minor offenses. He recently wrapped shooting on Janus Metz Pedersen's drama chronicle about 1980 Wimbledon final match- "Borg/McEnroe."