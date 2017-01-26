'The Flash' Season 3 Spoilers: "Whisper To A Scream" Promo Will See Cisco's Battle With Gypsy & Harrison On Team Flash

"The Flash" just recently hit the small screen and on The CW with their electrifying recent episode, "Borrowing Problems from the future." Now, the upcoming 11th episode of "The Flash" titled "Dead or Alive," fans will gonna witness the introduction of the other DC Comics character, Gypsy, the bounty hunter who is on earth looking for H.R due to multiple crimes he committed.

The CW also revealed the synopsis for the next episode of "The Flash" and as per the report of Spoilers Guide, H.R's (played by Tom Cavanagh) past will catch up with him, when Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho), a bounty hunter who has a power same as Cisco, vibe powers, arrives in Central City. Gypsy will gonna bring back H.R to Earth-19 to stand the trial for the crimes he committed.

In Eartch-19, the inter-dimensional travel is illegal. H.R is about to surrenders but Barry and Cisco figured out what will happen to him. H.R's only hope is to challenge the bounty hunter, Gypsy into a fight to the death, Cisco and Barry intercede. Cisco offers to fight Gypsy, as they have the same power. But the encounter will help Cisco realize his true potential power, the executive producer of "The Flash" just unveil that the new visitor will be a big help for Cisco to learn what can he do.

Or, as Harrison will gonna put it - Gypsy's gonna kill Cisco. But as Comicbook says that if Cisco's training with the Flash proved something, then he may come out alive. But the reports further suggests that Cisco will become much help for Barry after the concurrence between Gypsy. So, fans would already know that Cisco made out alive and he is gonna be a huge help to Barry and the team Flash fight the "speed god," Savitar stop from harming and killing Iris in cold blood.

"The Flash" upcoming 11th episode of Season 3, titled "Dead or Alive," will be air on January 31st, 2017, on The CW network at 8:00 P.M.