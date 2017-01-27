The Seven Deadly Sins Anime's 'Season 2', Girl Meets World's Final Season & Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 2 In Netflix February!

It's almost February! And Netflix just recently starts streaming a video on Wednesday that suggests they will finally begin streaming "The Seven Deadly Sin" anime season2 on February 17. Last August, Netflix premiered that four-episode anime special, "The Seven Deadly Sins-Signs of Holy War" and Netflix did streaming all the 24 episodes of the anime. But that's not just, this report will feature all of what's new and expiring.

For "The Seven Deadly Sin" anime, Tomokazu Tokoro will be directed the anime television special at A-1 Pictures. For the writing and looking through the scripts are Yuniko Ayana and Yuichiro Kido. Meanwhile, Keigo Sasaki has returned to design the characters and Tomoko Sudo will be the chief animation director. Hiroyuki Sawano and Takafumi Wada will be the one composing the music for the television anime special, and MUCC already performed "CLASSIC," the opening theme song of the anime. While Alisa Takigawa performed "Iroasenai Hitomi," the official ending theme song, Anime News Network has reported.

That is all for now for the television anime special, "The Seven Deadly Sin," season 2. There hasn't been any more information about its full new season. Furthermore, Netflix will premiere 19 original titles this February! This is just a whole lot of premiers. The British film "The Office" sequel will be included and will debut on Netflix next month, February 10, 2017.

"Santa Clarita Diet" - Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant's cannibal comedy will premiere on February 3, the "Sexy Valentine's Day Special," and "Michael Bolton's Big," both will be on February 7th. Netflix also get awesome non-original shows and some movies for February, this includes the final season of "Girl Meets World" and the season 2 of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," - these two great series both received a low rating and underappreciated that is more than deserving a spot on Netflix, TV Guide reported.



On February 1, there are over 32 series and movies will be premiered.