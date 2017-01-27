Xiaomi Will Not Be Attending This Year’s Mobile World Congress

Just last year, during the Mobile World Congress show, Xiaomi officially introduced their latest flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 5 smartphone. Naturally, since reports about the Mi 6 started to roll out, alongside speculations surrounding the Mi MIX EVO, a lot of tech enthusiasts were highly assuming that Xiaomi will be presenting at least one of the said devices at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.

Xiaomi will not attend MWC

However, according to a report from PhoneArena, this will not be the case, as Xiaomi has announced that it will not be attending the Mobile World Congress at all. This certainly explains why Hugo Barra decided to leave the Chinese company right before such a very important event.

Now, it appears that Xiaomi will not be needing Barra for MWC in Barcelona since they won't even be there at all.

Will the Mi 6 be introduced regardless?

However, reports have also circulated that even if Xiaomi does not attend the Mobile World Congress this year, it still might announce the Mi 6 or the Mi MIX EVO during the show, just not at the actual Barcelona stage. If it does, it could potentially steal the show from some of the less-known attendees of MWC, depending on the speculated announcement's timing.

According to Fudzilla, this will certainly give Xiaomi some more flexibility, but it could also mean some less exposure for its event. But then again all of these are based on people's assumptions and it has not been known for sure what the Chinese tech giant is currently planning, and whether it has something to do with Barra's departure from the company or not.

Several tech sites have reached out to Xiaomi to get any confirmation on their absence from MWC, and so far the company has not yet given any replies. Updates will be coming out soon eventually, and for now, all remains to be seen.