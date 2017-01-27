Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce Case To Be Featured In A Documentary

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 04:53 AM EST
The death of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's marriage pulled off a shock when the loved-up duo decided to part ways. Even though they are in the process of finalizing their divorce, the uproar caused between the two has led them to be entangled in a never-ending custody battle.

It was speculated that Angelina Jolie fled with her children to an undisclosed location and filed for divorce. Pitt, however, was profoundly accused of battling alcoholism and was unable to meet his children for a prolonged period. Following the split, he was able to see them under supervised visits when a third party decided to intervene. 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt struck up romance when the famous rendezvous came under the public eye on the sets of Mr. And Mrs. Smith. Now, the much publicized marriage fiasco has continued for four months and since then the internet has been going berserk over it. 

Recent developments suggest that Brad Pitt is much happier and contended as he is spending more time with his children. The day he was cleared off of his allegations from the DCFS, his unsupervised visits to his children has made him a joyful father.

 However, according to the Daily Mail, there may be veiled troubles than what seems to be perfect apparently. Filmmaker Ian Halperin has promised to make a documentary revealing the tiny bit details of their horrible, excruciating divorce. The documentary is also reported to unveil jaw dropping facts that were not highlighted before. 

This documentary is said to be "the last thing they need". This unfortunate development would be problematic as Pitt has been reforming his association with the kids. He was even willing to work on his cracked relationship with estranged wife, Jolie. 

Earlier this month, the couple released their first joint statement about the split which said that they are trying to keep things amicable. A private judge has also been appointed to oversee the matters and to keep the findings private as well. 

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

Earlier, Jolie flipped out as she claimed that Pitt doesn't want the public to find out the truth, but there are high chances that the documentary might expose all the hidden dimensions. 

The filmmaker for the anticipated documentary claims that the couple was estranged and had been living apart for the year they announced the split..

