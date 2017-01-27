Ewan McGregor Drops Morning Show Interview With Piers Morgan In Protest Of The Host's Stand Against Women's March

Differences in political beliefs are now a growing trend in the society with friends and colleagues debate and worse, separate from each other. As the recent U.S presidential elections have divided the nation, even Hollywood personalities voice out their concern which contradicts the other who otherwise thinks. That has brought Ewan McGregor to cancel his recent interview in 'Good Morning Britain' when he found out that Piers Morgan will be co-hosting the show.

The actor who will promote the sequel of his movie, T2: Trainspotting had a scheduled appearance on Tuesday, January 24 with the talk show but canceled at the last minute when he learned Morgan will be on the same show. According to The Guardian, Ewan McGregor cannot stand to be with Piers Morgan due to the latter's comments on Women's marches that took place in different parts of the world last Saturday. The Women's March was an organized event in protest of President Trump's contradicting stand on women's rights, immigration and health care reform, racial justice and a lot more issues.

According to Telegraph, Piers Morgan expressed his disappointment on what he called a 'politically motivated' event as the celebrity who supports other party's last campaign period was there on the largest one-day protest in U.S history. Ewan McGregor who is the main guest on the 8 am Tuesday of 'Good Morning Britain' did not show up and instead explained on his twitter account his side of the story. McGregor has one and only reason as he just realized who will be hosting the show, and it's all about Morgan and his comments about Women's March.

To Piers Morgan's disgust, he called McGregor as unprofessional and 'coward' who went off without facing a clean debate with him. Piers Morgan who is proud of his friendship with the new U.S president shares his views of the event as it shows the more revolting side of feminism with its nasty side and instigation of man-hating thanks to Madonna and Ashley Judd who lead the event. Ewan McGregor has yet to reply on Piers Morgan as he focuses on T2's premiere on January 27 earning already positive reviews.