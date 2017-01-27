Sony To Unleash Monster Xperia Flagship That Will Feature 4k Resolution, Snapdragon 835 At MWC

Sony stated that they will be unveiling their monster at the MWC, the world's biggest tech show of the year, 2017. New rumors stating that Xperia Z5 Premium successor might reveal on the said next month, in the event that will be held in Barcelona.

Phonearena revealed that the Sony's next flagship has a codename of "Yoshino." Yoshino is rumored has a feature of a 5.5-inch display with 4K resolution, 2160x3840 and powered by the chipset of Snapdragon 835. The Snapdragon 835 will also be running the Samsung Galaxy S8 and almost all of the flagship that is set to launch this year.

The next flagship is also rumored to be paired with 6 GB or 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, meanwhile, the handset will come with all new Sony IMX400 camera sensor that is set to improve the image quality whilst there is no information revealed pertaining to the setup of the camera. Also, Android Geeks reported that the Sony is now planning to launch four other handsets, so basically Yoshino is not the only monster that Sony set to unveil at the MWC in Barcelona.

So, the first handset by Sony is called "BlancBright," is said to be the most copied or similar to Yoshino in features and specifications, but of course except that it has a lower resolution 5.5" Quad HD display compare to Yoshino. Second, "Keyaki" report suggests that it will be a mid-range handset having the 5.2-inch display and offer a 1080p Full HD resolution.

"Keyaki" is rumored to power by MediaTek P20 chipset, with 64GB internal memory and 4GB of RAM. It is also set to feature a 23MP rear back camera and a 16MP on the front. Third is "Hinoki," this come with 5-inch 720x1280 HD resolution and run the MediaTek Helio P20 chipset. Hinoki will be offering a 32GB of internal memory and 3GB of RAM. For the camera specifications, back camera will be a 16MP primary snapper and 8MP snapper for video calls and selfies.

Fourth is "Mineo," and the only information got from this one, is that this will be priced at $350. It is also a mid-range handset. So if the leaked is indeed accurate, Sony will surely get all the attention and steal the show at the Mobile World Congress on Feb. 27.