Internet Sensation Chef 'Salt Bae' Will Open Restaurants in London And New York

Nusret Gokce aka 'Salt Bae' magical sprinkling of salt to his meat has gained him social media popularity through his video taken by one of his staff in the restaurant. 'Salt Bae' is currently working as a chef and co-partner of Nusr-et chain of grill houses when the video went viral earning over 8 million views on the video and 2.5 million followers on Instagram. His salt-sprinkling pose has his unique trademark that has captured the attention and interest of his followers as he plans to expand his business to cater his London and New York fans.

According to reports from TIME, the Turkish restaurant owner has confirmed his plans to open branches in London and New York despite some language-barriers along the way. In turn, he will use 'meat' to express himself and hopes to be successful in the future through his passion and skills in cooking. His salt-sprinkling pose has made him famous as t-shirt prints and graffitists made him subjects of their art, known celebrities like Rihanna was seen wearing a shirt having 'Salt Bae's' signature pose.

In an interview, the supreme salt sprinkler took this chance to expand because of 'people telling stories and the attention caught' when his video became viral. He explained that his signature pose was not a way to 'show off' but it was an automatic expression of his passion in making his meat, just like the touch of a painter to his painting. Based on reports from Business Insider, Nusret Gokce may have the actions of an aristocrat but his background was far from other people's impressions of him being rich, born from a poor family, he was unable to go to school due to financial difficulties.

His hard work paid well since he started butchering meat at the age of 14 as he is now known worldwide all because of his passion and dedication, clearly seen on his salt-sprinkling pose. Watch out for more of 'Salt Bae' as he brings his unique flair and skills with meat to various scenes.