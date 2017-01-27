Fall Armyworms Are Destroying Corn Crops In South Africa As It Threatens The Country's Food Industry And Agriculture

South Africa's climate has always been a challenge to farmers as plagues and drought are giving them a hard time to earn and has impaired the country's exportation. As the biggest corn producer in the world, problems in the agriculture are a big loss and can increase the price of corn if the supplies are limited. Right now the invasion of armyworms reaching the borders of the country has alarmed the government since it has been plaguing nearby countries and has destroyed a lot of crops.

Originating from America reports from West Africa that the pest worms first came and has already spread to Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, Bloomberg reported. Although common in African countries, these types of armyworms from America are more destructive to corn crops and will give more danger to their produce after experiencing a severe drought. As the officials of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries already took some soil samples in order to confirm armyworms existence to South Africa.

Although there are efforts from the government, Famine Early Warning Systems Network cannot help but feel concerned of the expanse of the problem as officials seemed not aware of the growing crisis already happening. The slow action and the insufficiency to control the outbreak may lead to the reduction in food because of a massive damage on the crops. If the situation is left unsolved, more will be added of the 40 million depending on aid due to the severe drought that happened, CNN reported.

The African armyworm and the one from America called the fall armyworms are the main culprit that is now plaguing Africa, the worst affected is Zimbabwe with almost 70% affected land in seven of its eight provinces. The fall armyworms are the species hardest to kill as they can build their own defenses, hardest to detect as it hides on maize stems and is born survivors. From North America, it has traveled from the fields of Florida to the South and in Canada as it goes further to Africa in an uncontrollable manner.