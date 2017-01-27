'Destiny' Latest News & Update: Bungie's Next Patch Release Scheduled for February - What We Know So Far

Bungie has announced their intention to release update 2.5.0.2 for "Destiny." However, it won't be until a few weeks as the developer did not specify an exact release date but only said "Mid-February." Fortunately, the update is something to look forward to as it has been reported that there will be new features that will liven up the gameplay.

"Destiny" Patch 2.5.0.2 Release Date

According to "Destiny" designer, Josh Hamrick, there is no definite date yet for the release of patch 2.5.0.2. Game Spot reports that it is expected in "Mid-February" but only if Bungie developers are on schedule. On the other hand, if everything goes well the new patch could arrive earlier than expected.

"Destiny" Latest News & Updates

As for the changes that the new patch would bring in "Destiny," Bungie is trying to find out how to balance the game competition in-game. They are constantly testing new features and have found new ways to make "Destiny" a more exciting first-person shooter game.

No concrete details for the upcoming changes have been revealed but Bungie did share their goals for upgrading "Destiny." Express notes that it includes being able to counter and use alternatives for shotguns, upgrade primary weapons, tackling the bugs in Exotics, improving Special Ammunition and ironing out issues of the classes and subclasses in the game.

More information for the newest update for "Destiny" is expected soon as February is just around the corner. Hopefully, the patch notes for the update will arrive as well. "Destiny: Rise of Iron" is currently available for purchase and play on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

