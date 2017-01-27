SHINee World V Tour U.S. City Stops Announced – Tour Comes After Successful Opening At KCON 2016

The SHINee World V tour kicks off this March in the USA. Several key cities were selected for their full live performances. The series of performances that they will hold here will be their first after just being here for festivals and fan meetings.

SHINee concert organizer SubKulture Entertainment has officially announced that the group will making a few stops in the United States, says Koreaboo. The talented all-male group performed at the KCON 2016 in Los Angeles but that was only for a few minutes. Fans of the group in the US were actually hoping that they would consider visiting the country for a full performance therefore this is a dream come true for American Shawols.

Billboard mentioned that SHINee tour will start in Dallas on March 24 and then the next stop will be in Los Angeles on March 26. These concerts will be the first time that the group will bring their semiannual world concert series to the US. SHINee has visited a number of Asian countries before while their 2014 world tour called SHINee World III was in Argentina, Chile and Mexico.

Advertisement

SHINee was chosen as one of the top performers to represent Korea in the KCON festival last year. Being a part of this event is an honor for the group because this means that they have what it takes to represent their beloved country. Aside from the KCON, the group has been at the Korea Times Music Festival last year.

The group was formed in 2008 and has been known for their awesome choreography and experimental music. SHINee's album '1 of 1' was about the music of the 90s highlighted by 'Tell Me What To Do' their electro-pop single. Two of their members, Jonghyun and Taemin have solo projects as well.

SHINee is just one of the many Korean artists that will be in the US this year. BTS, HyunA, SXSW, Galaxy Express and Red Velvet will all be in the US for their respective shows and events.