Mischa Barton 'Incoherent' and Sent to Hospital; Here's What Happened

"The O.C." actress Mischa Barton was hospitalized and signed up for a mental evaluation after her neighbors found and heard her being incoherent. The local authorities responded to the neighbors' call and found Barton screaming on her backyard.

Mischa Barton Found "Inchorent"

Following the disturbance call, a statement from West Holywood Sheriff's deputy revealed that Barton was heard by her neighbors screaming incoherently. The actress was on top of her backyard fence and was incessantly yelling about her mother being a witch, her dog Ziggy Stardust and the world coming to an end, Daily Mail reports.

The call made by Barton's neighbors alerted the authorities of a potential drug overdose or suicidal intent. However, what they found was Barton on her backyard wearing a white dress shirt and a tie. The whole incident happened on Thursday morning this week and Barton has since undergone a mental evaluation after voluntarily coming with the authorities to a nearby hospital.

Mental Breakdown Not a First Time for Mischa Barton

The incident is not the first that has happened to Barton. The London-born actress first went spiraling out of control when she had begun to party a little too hard. In 2007, she was arrested for driving under the influence and without having a license.

She had her first nervous breakdown in 2009 where she had threatened to kill herself. She was admitted to a psych ward with the intervention of her parents.

Many people had believed that Barton was on the road to recovery, because in a 2013 interview, she stated that she was recovering, E Online notes. Barton at that time admitted that her breakdown was "terrifying" and that the reason why she got out of control was because of her environment and the people around her.

