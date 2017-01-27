Samsung Seeking To Recapture The Top Spot In Taiwan's Market

Most probably in the next quarter Samsung could return to be the smartphone market in Taiwan. Sources of the local retail channels says that the performance of the manufacture's mid-range models will play the key role in rising the rank of Samsung in the third quarter in Taiwan

According to phonearena the Galaxy J series has been selling like anything and the demand is getting very high for the smartphone, moreover that is not the online line of series who has nailed the market.

As per leakite the mid to high end range of Samsung Galaxy A series is providing outstanding customer experience for the price, and customers are loving the price range of these smartphones.

Adding to this the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship will happen in the late April or June time frame, and users can have a company that could be running on all cylinders as Q2 comes to a close.

The thing that might be the concern of Samsung is any lingering concern about the batteries exposition like Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. However Samsung had recently reported the results of their investigation which blamed the battery of the phablet's explosions.

For safety purpose Samsung had started an 8 point battery safety check to make sure that its new model and this will not run into the similar problem with the batteries inside each smartphone.

Samsung is aiming for a 40% share of the mid-rage market in Taiwan. If it can hit that bogey, Samsung should be able to rank on top of the smartphone sales charts in the country for the second quarter and perhaps beyond.

After the failure of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 the goodwill of the company was down and to regain the trust of consumers Samsung had done a lot of efforts. Hopefully it will be back in market at the top of the list.