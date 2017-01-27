Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Latest Case Images Unveil Newest Moto G5 Plus Design

Jan 27, 2017
MOTO G5 PLUS 2017

(Photo : GONE IN 180@youtube.com)

The Moto G5 Plus has recently been making a few rounds of the web with leaks to their latest designs. The first update which has been released was a smartphone with the live image and spec render. Now, there is another update in their smartphone to ensure that they serve their customers at their best.

According to the images leaked by Roland Quandt (@rquandt) of WinFuture, there is a new case for the Moto G5 Plus which looks very similar to the previous renders that they have. The said images were recently leaked online and become a center of attention to mobile users.

The pictures of revealing the possible Moto G5 Plus design. And based on the pictures released, the latest style of the device looks similar to the previous leaks. The only difference is that these are renders for the case while the previous leaks were prototypes of the phone in the wild.

According to Phadroid, every aspect of the design in the leaked prototype is also present in the leaked images for the Moto G5 Plus cases. Also, the camera sensor at the back is also there as well as the front fingerprint sensor which is located at the bottom of the device.

The said features can also be found on the current Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus. The new fingerprint sensor as a round shape which can also be seen in the previous leak of the device together with the leak of a render of the device in silver that was released a few days after the prototype images.

The latest Moto G5 Plus will be announcing at Mobile World Congress at the end of February in Barcelona, Spain. It is also expected to be released on the market in March. The FCC has already announced that there will be an additional variant of the phone that features 2GB of RAM.

