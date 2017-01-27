'Resident Evil' Is In Need Of Reboot & Here's 3 Easy Way On How The Movie Can Get Back On Track

"Resident Evil" has just recently hit the theater and fans seem disappointed and suggested that it's time to reboot and make a brand new for the horror fantasy franchise, "Resident Evil." Apparently, the franchise just grossed about $951 million worldwide up to date, and it is the last movie franchise of Paul W.S Anderson and the title "The Final Chapter" isn't enough.

CinemaBlend reportedly suggests that it is time for the franchise to get newer and fresher coat of paint that it deserves more than ever. The report further stated that there are a lot of good and great angles and a good story in the source material that can be taken by the saga, but it all goes down with the right team and right sort of thinking.

So here are the reasons why the Franchise, "Resident Evil" badly needed a whole new start. First, Fans needed a proper adaptation of the game. Second, the story is broken and is beyond repair; for the fans who have played the game clearly knew how the movie was already out of context and it should be rebooted. Even though the introduction of the movie, wherein Alice reminds her adventure for the last couple of movies, the fact can't be thrown that the theme of the film is actually a tissue paper thin.

Third, it is not scary anymore, and that is a big issue. Paul W.S. Anderson's first "Resident Evil" was made scary. Fans didn't hope an over spooky film but the first movie was styled as a horror film, but as they release every other sequel of the franchise, it has become more of an action packed movie and further gone to apocalyptic sci-fi.

According to GQ, "Resident Evil: The Last Chapter" was an opportunity to do justice on the big screen, as fans and gamers of the "Resident Evil" video-game just nodded that the past movies were pretty bad but managed to gross over billion-dollar worldwide. But unfortunately for the last chapter, fans now know what the finale will be.

Three simple suggestions are made. Make it simpler, make it smaller, and make it scarier.