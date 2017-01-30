'X-Force' Will Be R-Rated And Edgier In Tone; Future Movies Will Take Tips From ‘Deadpool’ Footsteps

The X-Men franchise gained a certain expectation from the audience regarding its tone. All the movies were toned down, especially in the case of language, to suit non-adult audience as well.

According to Cinema Blend, 2016 R-rated movie "Deadpool" felt much different than the other x-men movies. The movie grossed higher than all the other X-Men flicks that came before it. This year's "Logan" also seems to be set in much darker not than previous Wolverine movies.

This has led to the question as what decision 20th Century Fox will take when it comes to their upcoming X-Force movie. Will they play it safe and follow the X-Men examples of keeping it low on curses and strong violence or will they go all out like "Deadpool", marking it R-rated.

According to writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, "X-Force" is taking tips from "Deadpool" when it comes to setting the tone of the movie. As stated by The Hollywood Reporter, Rhett Reese admitted that the plan is to develop "Deadpool 2" and "X-Force" and all other future movies in the new, consistent, sillier tone.

"X-Force" is expected to keep a lighthearted but still edgy feel to it. "I think what we stumbled into was a new tone, and I haven't seen Logan, so it's tough to say if they have it, but I think we hope to have our own universe that is defined less by characters and timelines and things like that and more by tone," THR quoted Reese saying.

Reese further added that "Deadpool 2", "X-Force" and future movies will all have a self-aware tone and an edgier and rated-R tone. The writers want to establish the universe but also focus on each individual movie. They want the X-Force and other movies to be packed with plenty of action, but is also self-referential and humorous at times for a more unique outcome.