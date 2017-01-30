Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017

'Jurassic World 2' Will Be Darker And Deadlier; Director Teases Fans With Production Photo

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World' - Red Carpet

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World' - Red Carpet(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After the massive hit of "Jurassic World" the fans have been anxiously waiting for the sequel. It has been reported that "Jurassic World 2" will finally begin filming starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as leads.

According to Cinema Blend, director of the sequel JA Bayona has recently teased the fans by tweeting the first photo of the props that will probably be used during shooting. The photo features a few hardhats with a very familiar logo.

 The director captioned the image as "Getting ready for the journey." Well, it is definitely what viewers are hoping for.

Talking about the movie, actress Bryce Dallas Howard stated to Independent that she is looking forward to start the filming process.  She added that the new movie will be much darker in tone that the previous ones.

 "I think it writes itself to JA's sensibilities - his cinematic sensibility - because all of his films are so filled with suspense and elements of horror; they're deeply emotional human stories. It's going to be awesome," Independent quotes the actress.

 It was previously reported that "Jurassic World 2" will start production process in February in Hawaii. And the tweet from the director sure confirms that the process is moving smoothly.

As of now not much has been announced officially, but the movie is expected to be bigger and deadlier that the first one. New dinosaur chaos will be introduced and to match it up newer tactics from humans are speculated.

 "[It will be] a parable of the treatment animals receive today: the abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons," Cinemablend quotes Trevorrow.

New cast members include Toby Jones, Daniella Pineda and Rafe Spall. "Jurassic World 2" is scheduled to hit theatres on June 22, 2018.

