New Case Renders Leaked For The Moto G5 Plus

New Case Renders Leaked For The Moto G5 Plus

Parent firm of Moto, Lenovo, has new plans to introduce another smartphone to their Moto G line-up of budget smartphones that people mostly in the Indian sub-continent. And the South Asian market prefer due to their worthy feature devices that are more than enough to satisfy daily needs.

Leaked images from the internet apparently reveals that the plans are now into production with apparently a surprise for all those who were sort of adapted to the monotonous design. The leaked renders alongside the whole report was available on pocket-lint further revealing the camera design now integrating both the flash and the lens itself inside a single circular panel.

Now that the X and Z swap was done, people were mostly expecting something for those series. But a new Moto G is in fact surprising at least for the majority of the Moto fans which is fair since the last Moto Z was as early as last November. Numerous serial numbers and unique phone code names from at least two sources confirmed that rebirth of a new Moto G phone.

Coming to the hardware side of things, the only noticeable difference at the rear is that the newly introduced circular panel that was seen on the Moto Z carrying both the imaging resources. The sides of the phone are as usual like other smartphones carrying the volume buttons and the power source.

The front portion however, were visible from this report on Android Headlines, hinting about a possible sensor in the front alongside the front camera only separated between the two by the front-facing earphone cum speakers which is not really being made sure at the moment.

A physical hard-press button might also serve as a fingerprint sensor now that it has been present like the same in the predecessor. USB Type-C reversible connector port is also being rumoured to be present. It's currently not possible to speculate whether the launch date is for the MWC, or at a later date. 

