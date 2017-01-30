Reviews For 'Dragon Ball: Fusions' For 3DS Out

If the actual anime sequel doesn't improve over time, the games of Dragon Ball surely is a one step ahead when it comes to new releases and usual there's no disappointment for those looking to play Dragonball: Fusions for 3DS. Developers of the game Bandai Namco have integrated bits and pieces of Xenoverse adding an additional RPG style to bring out the Dragon Ball: Fusions for the 3DS console.

The game begins with the player requiring to create an own custom character with the race being a prerequisite. It usually depends on your choices whether you're a fan of Goku or Vegeta or even Picolo for that matter, one can opt from various races like Saiyyan or Namek or just another earthling like Satan etc.

Each race comes with its own features, playstyle and also facial touch that is available from the provided options. The players need to explore the environment to unlock new battles as and when they encounter one. It may be in towns offering side quests or just places to shop or completely off cities like plains and other lands. NPC interaction is a bit laughable considering their stupidity or just things in general.

This review from Gamespot reveals that cutscenes are unskippable. It's fairly true that the excitement for the first time diminishes overtime when gamers feel like it's repetitive over and over again. The game helps players recruit an ally for a fight or see themselves as a prime enemy.

The game begins with a friend 'Pinch' who begin to gather the dragon balls to summon supreme dragon, Shenron unlocking the adventure further into the game. The reviews surely praised the combat mechanism and character ability to be fabulous. A complete review is here on Nintendo Life.

It also seemed to suggest that the game had some unique and creative ideas giving an insight for a player to consider his options while in combat with an opponent. The overall environment is very humorous and funny with the story still enjoyable by the average gamers.