Suicide Squad Director - David Ayer Finally Revealed His Disappointment By Not Making Jared Leto As The Main Villain

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 09:27 AM EST
Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad(Photo : Youtube/Screen Rant)

David Ayer, the director of the box office film, "Suicide Squad" was touched after a fan tweeted and reached out for how thankful he is for the movie.

But it seems that Ayer had some regrets after he made and was released one of the most polarizing movies in 2016, "Suicide Squad," as it got quite a lot of critics and faces almost universally bad press.

A twitter account named, PensFanboy tweeted and expresses his gratitude to David Ayer, he stated: "So thankful for the "Suicide Squad" @David AyerMovies exactly the way it is." He further continued, "it's a masterpiece, don't let anyone tell you otherwise!" that was indeed a warm and sweet message after hearing all the critical criticisms about his work, ComicBook reported.  

Surprisingly! He did a respond and everyone was surprise after he tweeted back with a long reply with a heartfelt message pertaining to his journey and adventure in making the film.

He thanked the fan who tweeted that the movie, "Suicide Squad" is a masterpiece, he acknowledges that it is a controversial film but he tried his best to make something different out of it and to have voice and looks of its own.

He claimed that "Suicide Squad" had its own flaws but he further claimed that he was hurt, picking up a newspaper and read a couple years of his sweat and blood of his work were just being criticized and ripped to shreds.

Buzzfeed stated that the movie was commercially successful and grossed over three-quarters of a billion dollars worldwide. It was also a successful introduction of much unknown DC character into the DCEU.

But everyone was shocked or not at all, as he mentioned and wishing he could turn back time and do differently instead. He wished he made The Joker as the main villain and come up with more constructive idea and groundbreaking story. David Ayer announced and confirmed last month that Harley Quinn spin-off will be based on the series of Gotham City Sirens.  

 

