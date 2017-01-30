'Winds of Winter' Update: George RR Martin May Release Two Books This Year

George RR Martin recently posted on his official blog that his much awaited book, "Winds of Winter, will be released this year.

He wrote, "Not done yet, but I've made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now. I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year)."

The author of the famous book series, "A Song of Ice and Fire" is skeptical about revealing more about his book, for obvious reasons and only gave just a ray of hope to his fans through his blog that the work is in progress. Reports claim that there is no way to know if the book anywhere near completion or if it will be released before "Game of Thrones" season 7 premiere.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to Watchers on the Wall, Martin may not have much on the sixth book of "ASOIAF" series but fans will be happy to know that the author has been working on another short story based on "Game of Thrones" and will be a part of a collection called "Book of Swords."

While the book's description does not reveal what the story will be about but the speculation has it that it will be an excerpt from "Fire and Blood," another book in "A Song of Ice and Fire" series that the author is working on. While this new "GoT" book is reportedly going to release sometime in 2017, an exact release date is not known.

This news certainly raised the questions if both the books will come out this year. Martin's early speculation gives hope to the fans that there will not one, but two books that will come out in 2017. However, the fans must take this update with a grain of salt until confirmed by the author himself.