'Celebrity Big Brother' News: Spencer Pratt to 'Game of Thrones' Star: 'You’re a piece of shit'

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 11:10 PM EST
(Photo : Facebook/Celebrity Big Brother)

A big feud is brewing inside the house of "Celebrity Big Brother" after Spencer Pratt called his fellow housemate "a piece of shit." The feud started when the iconic star of "Games of Thrones" voted Spencer together with his wife Heidi Montag for Eternal Nomination.

According to Express, "Game of Thrones" star James Cosmo defended himself by saying that he just had a misunderstanding with his fellow housemate, Spencer Pratt. He thought that Spencer and his wife would like to get out of the house. He apologized to the couple and hoped that it would not affect their friendship (Prat's and Cosmos's). He, however, stated that he had done the right thing.

Cosmo likewise stated that he is not going to take what the couples said sitting down. While chatting recently with actresses Coleen Nolan and Nicole McLean.

As The Sun reported, the actor said he would never forget what is being done to him. "Game or no Game, I take everything seriously." "This is getting serious than anybody anticipates."

Spencer is now trying to escalate the feud by involving James' friend, Coleen Nolan.

In a recent episode of "Celebrity Big Brother", Spencer repeatedly woke up Nicole and James. Nicole was heard to complain to fellow housemates what Spencer tried to do the next morning. I just pretend sleep every time he says something nasty about me.

Spencer's antics are escalating as he and 7 housemates of "Celebrity Big Brothers" are facing evictions. James and 3 other housemates are safe from being nominated and evicted.

Stay tuned for further developments. Keep on watching "Celebrity Big Brother" at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on Channel 5.

"Celebrity Big Brother" is a British television reality game show created by producer John de Mol. It is based on the Dutch show "Big Brother".

TagsCelebrity Big Brother, Game of Thrones, spencer pratt, James Cosmo, Celebrity Big Brother 2017

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

