Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Top 5 Incredible Horror Movies Directed by Women: 'American Psycho', 'Boxing Helena', and More!

First Posted: Jan 31, 2017
In horror movies, women are generally cast as victims. Sometimes, they are casts as heroines too. Some noted films showing women as heroines are "The Shining" and "Silence of the Lambs."

As much as it could be interesting to talk about movies with women as heroines in the horror genre, it would be more newsworthy to talk about horror movies directed by women. According to Gizmodo, Horror movies directed by women are not dime a dozen, so let's review some of the notable ones.

American Psycho

"American Psyhci" was directed and co-written by Mary Harron stars the enigmatic Christian Bale. It tells the story of a young professional enamored with himself. He spends his time swapping business cards with his friends if he is not killing them. He likewise love to seduce and terrorize women in his spare time. Time spent on this black humor movie is sure a lot of fun.

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

"A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" was directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. Considered to be a fruit salad of a movie. Filmed in black white, this movie is also told in a foreign dialect. A vampire movie with a killer soundtrack, every aspect of the movie clicked.

It tells the story of a man lining with his heroin-addicted father. His adventure with a vampire woman is the main plot of the story. Interesting and fast paced, the film is enjoyable as can be.

Carrie

"Carrie", directed by Kimberly Pierce talks of a girl with telekinetic power and what she do about it. The ultimate girl power really.  The movie was sequel a lot of times, the last was 2013.

Boxing Helena

Flavorwire has learned that Jennifer Lynch directed "Boxing Helena". A story of a surgeon holding a woman captive. The difference mainly is to hold her captive, he amputates her body piece by piece. A mix of horror, fantasy, and drama, this movie will propel movie goers to ask for more.

Near Dark

"Near Dark" is a Katherine Bigelow film that talks about vampire fun. It shows vampire brutality akin to addiction and madness.

