Beyoncé Is Expecting Baby Number 2, Sources Reveal

Rumors are rife that Beyoncé is expecting again. Fans are both happy and excited that little Blue Ivy is going to be a big sister.

According to Hollywood Life, Queen B hasn't officially announced her pregnancy number 2 and hasn't taken any steps to deny the rumors as well. This has made her friends think that something is definitely going on.

"Everyone in Beyoncé's inner circle is keeping quiet when it comes to the pregnancy rumors, which is unusual because normally they would just deny them outright," Hollywood Life quotes an insider. "When there's been pregnancy stories before everyone has just laughed them off, but this time round there's a noticeable silence on the subject, which makes me think it's true.

The source further added that recently Beyoncé has started wearing a lot of baggy, over-sized clothing. Friends have noticed that such type of clothes is not her style normally.

Closed ones have also disclosed that Beyoncé and hubby Jay Z were thinking about having adding another baby to their adorable family. So there are chances that Beyoncé might do an announcement very soon.

The speculation that Beyoncé is pregnant heated up once again recently when a video of new Ivy Park ad campaign surfaced. However, the video was removed soon after posting.

In the video, Beyoncé was seen proudly flaunting a baby bump. A twitter Fan site, known as Formation, stated that it can be an unofficial announcement; maybe Beyoncé is trying to give everyone a hint of what's coming through that video.

The site also stated that that can exclusively confirm that Beyoncé is in fact pregnant with her second child. And this is the reason why the video was so quickly deleted because she doesn't want anyone to know about it right now.

These are not the only sources which are claiming the pregnancy news to be a possibility. According to Life & Style magazine, Queen B is around four months along in her pregnancy.

The magazine stated that the couple has been trying to have a second baby since Blue was born and now finally it's happening.