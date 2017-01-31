'Batman' Update: Joe Manganiello Teases Fans With Photo Of Deathstroke

DC is coming up heavily with its designs and costumes as seen in the latest films that were released. Starting with DC Extended Universe' Batman V Superman, we are excited to know that the costumes are inline with the expectations and not just rubber material we've experienced decades ago.

Now, one of the latest development in the franchise is Batman solo film which will be directed by Ben Affleck. And the latest update is a photo teaser from Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke photo that is surely made rounds on the Internet.

According to Inverse, Joe Manganiello, the six foot five actor who will play Deathstroke in the film, has revealed a concept art of what his role would be on the upcoming Batman film. The photo surely did made the fans excitement as it shows a magnificent costume filled with black and orange contrast colors. He released it as an attachment to his birthday tweet to Geoff Johns. The photo is actually a DeviantArt digital painting but nonetheless, it is great to look at.

Moreover,it should be noted that the photo of the concept art is just an idea since the film is still not in any progress for now. There are no production updates regarding the upcoming Batman solo film since the Warner Bros. might be focused more on the upcoming Justice League movie. Meanwhile, according to Cinema Blend, one noticeable set up in the photo is the snow flakes seen on the costume which could mean that the battle could happen during Christmas.

If that is so, it may get concepts or ideas from the video game Batman Arkham Origins which showed a heavily choreographed fight of Deathstroke and Batman.

Nonetheless, fans all over the globe are all excited to show progress on another Batman film.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Batman film? Share it with us through the comments below.