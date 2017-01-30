More Delays For ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 – Creator Dan Harmon Explains Why And Takes The Blame

'Rick And Morty' breaking all animated series records for having the longest gap in between seasons. It has been a long, long time since season 2 ended in October 2015 and creators say that season 3 has suffered more delays because of fights among the team.

Dan Harmon, co-creator of 'Rick And Morty' took the blame for the delay and opened up that there were indeed misunderstandings going on. He added that the next season keeps longer and longer to finish and he does not know why.

Dan Harmon said that if his co-creator, Justin Roiland, was present he would probably say the same thing, said Den of Geek. Harmon said this in a panel for 'Rick And Morty' at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. He admits that he has no release date for season 3 and even if he does, announcing the air date for the popular Cartoon Network series would be up to Adult Swim.

And unfinished clip of 'Rick And Morty' was shared by Adult Swim in January just to show fans and followers how far they were in development. The short video was made of rough sketches of the series showing Rick and his grandson aboard his spaceship. Last time fans saw Rick was in an intergalactic prison after he was captured by the council. So it looks like he was able to get out of prison after all.

Two months ago, it was announced by creators of 'Rick And Morty' that season 3 would be aired late 2016. Cinema Blend reported that the team behind the animated series have finished a couple episodes and are awaiting official announcements from Adult Swim about the release date. It was also announced that season 3 will have a total of 14 episodes all in all.

Season 2 ended with Rick giving himself up to the galactic police to help his family get back home. He was seen being booked, held and imprisoned along with other inmates in some kind of prison for hardcore criminals. His family, including Morty, were able to return home but to a different Earth. Aliens now live among them. Everyone, except Jerry, seems to miss Rick and wish he would be back soon.

"Rick And Morty" airs on Cartoon Network Adult Swim. The release date for season 3 is to be announced, so stay tuned.